Seinan Senior Club Welcomes 2018

The Seinan Senior Citizens Club welcomed the Year of the Dog on Feb. 3 at Seinan Senior Center in L.A.’s Crenshaw District. Above: The club recognized members over 95, including two who will turn 100 this year, Kiyoko Shimabukuro (right) and Fusaye Takahashi, who walks to the center on Tuesdays and Fridays. At left is Rachel Koza and at the podium is Lynn Onishi.

Speakers included Keiro President and CEO Leona Hiraoka, who presented a grant to Seinan President James Yamamoto. Keiro is providing funding to community-based nonprofits that serve the older adult population. Other speakers included Consul Shigeru Kikuma, Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California President Jeff Yamazaki, and President Emeritus Sam Kawata.

A non-alcoholic toast to the Year of the Dog.

Hawaiian music was provided by Mx’d Plate, featuring Leslie Gray, Nathan Yaris, craig Yamamoto, Robert Spira, Phil Cunneen, Rick Lacey, Kawika Dacoscos and Michiko Sweeney. The program closed with a drawing for door prizes.

In addition to Yamamoto and Kawata, cabinet members are: Kurtis Kobayashi, first vice president and nutrition site manager; Barbara Sakata, second vice president; Yukie Ushirogata, Teruko Watanabe and Hiroko Sakamoto, treasurers; Joan Matsubara and Suzanne Uragami, auditors; Kikuko Miyahara and Hatsuko Gentry, members at large; Paul Shiba and Yoshio Suzuki, president emeritus.

For more information on the club’s activities, call (323) 734-2175 or 734-2176 or visit https://seinansenior.wixsite.com/seinan.

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo