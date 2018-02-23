Shinnen Enkai at LBJCC

T he Long Beach Japanese Cultural Center held its 2018 Shinnen Enkai on Feb. 11. Above: Members who were born in the Year of the Dog, including the oldest man and woman, were recognized (from left): Jim Udo, Alice Nagano, Amanda Donovan, Midori Bennett, Leslie Conrey, Dave Conrey, Rene Lepage, Michiko Yoshimura, Marie Yukiko Ogawa, Rudy Romo.

Left: The Fred Ikeguchi Community Service Award, named for a longtime volunteer, was presented to Gene Takahashi (center) by 2nd Vice President Ole Nervik (right) and Dr. Craig Takeshita (left). Right: Mark Kiyabu from Honolulu performed “magic with aloha.”

Entertainment was also provided by the Long Beach Japanese Language School high school and adult classes (pictured), who sang “Sakura” and “The Mothers Song,” and Masako Fukuhara, Izumi Minamitani and Hiroko Ishiguro, who sang “Ichigatsu Tsuitachi” (New Year’s Song).

Speakers included President Florence Kojima, 1st Vice President Keiko Shibata and Treasurer Joanne Leivici. Shig Hayashi led the “kanpai.” The program closed with a drawing for door prizes.

For more information on programs at the LBJCC, email [email protected] or visit www.lbjcc.org.

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo