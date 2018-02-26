So-Phis to Celebrate Milestone on April 21

ANAHEIM — So-Phis of Orange County will celebrate “60 Years of Giving — Hope, Dream, and Inspire,” combining philanthropy with elegance when they present their annual fashion show, luncheon, and boutique on Saturday, April 21, at the Anaheim Hilton and Towers.

Members of the social and philanthropic organization founded in 1958 are anticipating their largest event yet. Featured will be special guest models, contemporary entertainment, and collections from Grayse Fashion Island, Uprising, and children’s boutique Along Came a Spider.

Award-winning ABC7 Eyewitness News anchor David Ono and actor-writer Aaron Takahashi, best known for “Yes Man,” “The Wedding Singer,” and “Mr. Robot,” will serve as emcees.

The vendors’ boutique, a popular feature, will open to the public at 9:30 a.m., offering clothing from participating designers, accessories, beauty items, edible treats, jewelry, and more. Dining room doors open at 11:30 a.m., and lunch will be served at noon.

Tickets are $80 per person, which includes lunch, fashion show, boutique, silent auction, door prizes, and validated parking. Raffle tickets may be purchased in advance — five for $20 — or on the day of the show for $5 each. Email [email protected] for information and reservations. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the day of the event. Sponsorship and donation opportunities are also available.

Anaheim Hilton and Towers is located at 777 Convention Way next to the Anaheim Convention Center.

The So-Phis have supported more than 20 Southern California charitable causes. Among them are:

Alzheimer’s Orange County

Asians for Miracle Marrow Matches (A3M)

Breast Cancer Solutions

Budokan of Los Angeles

Child Abuse Services Team (CAST)

Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC)-Therapy Dog Program

East West Players

Farm Walk for Childhood Cancer

FashUnited

Interval House

Japanese American Cultural and Community Center (JACCC)

Japanese American National Museum

Kizuna

Little Tokyo Service Center

My Wish List Foundation

Nikkei Games

Shakespeare Orange County

Together We Rise

Walk the Farm

Wintersburg Presbyterian Church-Senior Fellowship Ministry

VFW Memorial Program