SoCal Gardeners Federation Installation to Be Held on Sunday

The 63rd annual Southern California Gardeners Federation’s installation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 4, starting at 11 a.m. at the Quiet Cannon, 901 Via San Clemente, Montebello.

It is open to everyone who is connected to the gardeners or wants to know more about the gardeners or meet new friends. There will be many guests from the Little Tokyo community and everyone will get out in time to watch the Super Bowl. Cost will be $45 per person and menu will be surf and turf. Preferred attire is nice casual.

Entertainment will be provided by LA Kayo and the guest speaker will be Dr. Kenji Irie, who has been active in the Little Tokyo community for many years. There will be raffle tickets for purchase to win many prizes.

Contact the Southern California Gardeners’ Federation (SCGF) at (213) 628-1595.