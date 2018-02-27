UCLA Nikkei Student Union’s Cultural Night

UCLA’s Nikkei Student Union (NSU) presents the 32nd annual Cultural Night, “Kaika,” on Friday, March 2, at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

This year’s production will focus on the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan and will feature Kyodo Taiko, NSU Modern, and NSU Odori.

The performance this year will deal with themes of maturity, acceptance, and unity through the story of Hana, a Japanese high-schooler and traumatized survivor of the tsunami, who initially refuses the help of others and fails to see a future for herself and her community. Only through her interactions with Kendra, a Japanese American volunteer, does Hana see the importance and strength of a community coming together during times of hardship.

UCLA students can get up to two free tickets (with Bruincard) from the Central Ticket Office, located behind Pauley Pavilion.

Alumni and community supporters are asked to reserve tickets through this Google form: https://goo.gl/forms/4xqP0Tov55uyvKfj1

In addition, alumni and community supporters are invited to a reception, including food and an update on what NSU has accomplished this year, at 5 p.m. in the James West Alumni Center. RSVP through this Foogle form: https://goo.gl/forms/CMdyjZUmaw5LsOch1

For those not affiliated with UCLA, reserve tickets here: https://goo.gl/forms/S890UtOcwHroGU7R2

Tickets will be held at will call and can be picked up in front of Royce Hall on the night of the show.

For any general questions regarding the show, email [email protected]

The Cultural Night team: producers — Kelly Dekitani, Justin Shinn; assistant producers — Reine Nakamura, Toshio Kanazawa; screenwriters — Toshio Kanazawa, Luca Matsumoto, Justin Shinn; directors — Justin Shinn, Toshio Kanazawa; assistant director — Alex Croce; backstage/props — Katie Osterkamp, Moet Kurakata; sound — Jessee Svoboda; music — Yujin Okuda; fundraising — Sam Park; graphics — Michael Ho; publicity — Sheila Wang.

For more information on NSU, visit: www.facebook.com/uclanikkei/