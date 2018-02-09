WLA UMC to Screen Romantic Comedy

“Friday Night at the Movies” features thoughtful Japanese movies selected for your viewing pleasure, Enjoy the collaborative nature of Japan’s traditions, history and culture through both award-winning contemporary and rare classic feature films.

The screenings are presented at West Los Angeles United Methodist Church, 1913 Purdue Ave. in Los Angeles, on the last Friday of the month at 7:30 p.m.

To celebrate Lunar New Year, “This Is Not What I Expected” (2017, 120 minutes) will be shown on Feb. 23. Directed by Hong Kong filmmaker Derek Hui. Featuring Takeshi Kaneshiro, Dongyu Zhou, Yi Zhou Sun and Ming Xi. In Mandarin with English subtitles.

In this contemporary take on a Hollywood screwball comedy, an uptight, germaphobic multinational CEO and a zany, free-spirited female sous chef engage in a battle of wits and will until they forge a connection based on their shared love of fine dining and culinary delicacies.

Free and open to the public. Parking is available in the church lot. For more information, call (310) 479-1379 or visit www.wlaumc.com.