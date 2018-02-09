Women’s Society Celebration

Japanese Women’s Society of Southern California installed new officers and welcomed the new year at their annual luncheon on Feb. 3 at Thousand Cranes in the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Little Tokyo. Yuko Chiba, honorary president, joined new officers and attendees for a group photo. Officers for 2018 are: Itsuko Ramos, president: Kitty Sankey, Toshie Kawaguchi, Nina Suzuki and Tomoko Sakurai, vice presidents; Mari Robinson, secretary (Japanese); Joyce Chinn, secretary (English); Marie Tanaka and Sumiko Tanaka, treasurers; and Kiyo Doizaki, Kiyoe Suzuki, Sachiko Okazoe and Keiko Miyahara, auditors. Their next event will be the Women of the Year luncheon on May 6, cosponsored by the Downtown Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League. (Photo by Toyo Miyatake Studio)

