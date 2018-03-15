800 Traction Ave. Residents’ Final Evacuation Sale

The residents of 800 Traction Ave. in L.A.’s Arts District will hold their Final Evacuation Sale on Saturday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Because of broad community pressure, DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners [the new owner of the century-old building]agreed to a settlement with senior artists and residents of 800/810 Traction Ave.,” said a spokesperson for Stand with 800 Traction Avenue. “Artists and activists vow to continue to search for replacement community art production work spaces and to support broader demands for low-income and senior housing in Los Angeles.

“In the meantime, please come out to support this fundraiser for the residents who will be having to move out of the building. Fine art and useful household goods will be bountiful!”

For more information, visit http://artistsdistrict.org/ or go to “Stand with 800 Traction Avenue” on Facebook.