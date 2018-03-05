Audra Mori Named L.A. County Superior Court Judge

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Jerry Brown on Feb. 27 announced the appointment of 25 California superior court judges, including seven in Los Angeles County.

Among those appointed to Los Angeles County Superior Court is Audra M. Mori, 50, of Santa Monica, who has been managing partner since last year of the Los Angeles office of Perkins Coie LLP, where she has been a partner since 2005.

Mori was a partner at Piper Rudnick LLP from 2002 to 2004. At Preston, Gates and Elllis LLP, she was a partner in 2002 and an associate from 1998 to 2001. She was an associate at Andrews Kurth LLP from 1996 to 1998 and served as a law clerk to Judge Richard W. Goldberg at the U.S. Court of International Trade from 1994 to 1996. She was an associate at Brobeck, Phleger and Harrison from 1992 to 1994.

Mori earned her J.D. from Cornell Law School and a B.A. from UCLA. She fills the vacancy created by the conversion of a court commissioner position on June 26, 2017. She is registered without party preference.

Mori has been a stalwart supporter of the API legal community, where her many achievements include serving on the Japanese American Bar Association’s Board of Governors and Executive Committee for many years since 2004, and being elected JABA’s president in 2012.

She was the regional governor for the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association’s NAPABA’s California Region (2013-2015), is a lifetime member of the Asian Pacific American Women Lawyers Alliance, and received NAPABA’s “Best Lawyers Under 40” award in 2005.

She has also served on the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s Litigation Section Executive Committee since 2013, and has been recognized by Los Angeles Magazine as a Southern California Super Lawyer for many years.

JABA said in a statement, “JABA congratulates Audra and her family for this momentous achievement and wishes her great success as she takes her position on the bench.”