Bay Area Screenings of ‘The Ito Sisters’

Winner of a Grand Festival Award and an Audience Award at the 2017 Berkeley Video and Film Festival, “The Ito Sisters” captures the rarely told stories of the earliest Japanese immigrants to the U.S. and their American-born children.

The family’s chronicle is set against the backdrop of the anti-Japanese movement, a 60-year campaign by politicians, journalists, landowners and others that culminated in the evacuation and incarceration of more than 120,000 Japanese Americans from the West Coast during World War II.

The schedule of screenings:

• Saturday, March 10, at 1 p.m. at Japanese American Museum of San Jose, 535 N. Fifth St., San Jose. Panel discussion to follow. Tickets: $8 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, free for JAMsj members. To reserve tickets, call (408) 294-3138 or email [email protected]

• Thursday, March 15, at 7 p.m. at the Presidio Trust, Presidio Officers Club, 50 Moraga Ave. in the Presidio of San Francisco. Free screening and Q&A in association with the exhibition “Exclusion: The Presidio’s Role in World War II Japanese American Incarceration.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.presidio.gov.

• Saturday, March 17, at 1 p.m. at Tillie Lewis Theater, San Joaquin Delta College, 5151 Pacific Ave. in Stockton. Part of Day of Remembrance, hosted by the Stockton JACL and Asian Pacific Islander American Staff Association of San Joaquin Delta College. Free community screening and Q&A. For more information, contact Aeko Yoshikawa at [email protected]

For more information on the film, visit www.itosisters.com.