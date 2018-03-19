UPDATED: Gardena Police Trying to Identify Senior

The Gardena Police Department released this photo and message on March 19: “Hi everyone, we need your help. Our officers are currently with this lovely woman, but she unfortunately doesn’t know her name or where she lives. Can you help? Please spread the word, we are trying to get her back to her loved ones. She was located at Tozai Plaza at the corner of Western Ave. and Redondo Beach Blvd. If you know who she is, please contact our dispatch center at (310) 323-7911. Thank you!”

UPDATE: The GPD posted on Monday afternoon, “Because of your sharing, a person recognized her and we were able to get her home!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you!!! Gardena is the best!!!”