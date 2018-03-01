JAPANESE 日本語

Hinamatsuri Celebration at GVJCI

GARDENA — Hinamatsuri will be celebrated on Saturday, March 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

Hinamatsuri is a day dedicated to the health and prosperity of young girls. The event will include hinaningyo (doll) crafts and yummy mochi. GVJCI Japanese Language School students will participate.

Registration is $5 per child. Parents/guardians just viewing the event do not have to pay. For more information, call (310) 324-6611 or email [email protected]

(Editor’s note: The Hinamatsuri (Girls’ Day) event scheduled for Saturday, March 3, at 11 a.m. at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center in Little Tokyo has been canceled.)

