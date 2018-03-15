Hirahara to Discuss ‘Hiroshima Boy’ at JANM

Award-winning author Naomi Hirahara will read from and discuss her latest mystery, “Hiroshima Boy,” on Saturday, March 17, at 2 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

The final installment in the Mas Arai series finds the curmudgeonly detective returning to Hiroshima to bring his best friend’s ashes to a relative. However, Mas quickly becomes embroiled in the mysterious death of a teenage boy, who was about the same age he was when he survived the atomic bomb in 1945.

The character was previously featured in “Summer of the Big Bachi,” “Gasa-Gasa Girl,” “Snakeskin Shamisen,” “Blood Hina,” “Strawberry Yellow,” and “Sayonara Slam.”

The program will be preceded by a members-only meet-and-greet at 1 p.m.

“Hiroshima Boy” and other books in the Mas Arai series will be available at the Museum Store.

The event is included with museum admission. RSVPs recommended. For more information, call (213) 625-0414 or visit www.janm.org.

Visit the author’s website at www.naomihirahara.com.