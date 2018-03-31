Historic Grapefruit Cocktail Night at Wolf & Crane

Sustainable Little Tokyo and Wolf & Crane present the third annual Historic Grapefruit Cocktail Night on Tuesday, April 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wolf & Crane, 366 E. Second St. (near Central) in Little Tokyo.

Sip the 1884 Cocktail and taste 150 years of Little Tokyo history. Little Tokyo sits on the former Wolfskill grapefruit orchard, and there are two trees that still bear fruit. Once a year, the community celebrates these historic grapefruit trees by drinking them. Learn more about Sunny the grapefruit tree at: http://sustainablelittletokyo.org/grapefruit

Suggested donation: $5 to $10. Proceeds go to Little Tokyo Historical Society. Food provided by Mitsuru Sushi & Grill

This is a pre-show tailgate for Tuesday Night Café’s 20th season opener, which will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Union Center for the Arts, 120 Judge John Aiso St. Now the longest currently running Asian American mic series in the country, TNC highlights new work in visual and performing arts from the Los Angeles and Asian American artistic community.

Sustainable Little Tokyo (http://sustainablelittletokyo.org) is a community-driven initiative working to ensure a healthy, equitable, and culturally rich Little Tokyo for generations to come. SLT began in 2013 as a multi-day community vision effort and has evolved into a holistic, neighborhood-wide campaign to promote the environmental, economic, and cultural sustainability of Little Tokyo.

Little Tokyo Historical Society (http://littletokyohs.org) focuses on researching and discovering the historical resources, stories, and connections of sites, buildings, and events related to Little Tokyo as an ethnic heritage neighborhood. LTHS is committed to documenting and verifying history of locales, sites, and buildings, as well as preserving and sharing the history and personal stories of Little Tokyo and its residents.

For more information on Wolf & Crane, call (213) 935-8249 or visit http://wolfandcranebar.com.