Huntington Beach Cherry Blossom Festival This Sunday

HUNTINGTON BEACH — The fifth annual Huntington Beach Cherry Blossom Festival will be held on Sunday, March 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Huntington Beach Central Park Bandstand, 7111 Talbert Ave. (behind the Huntington Beach Central Library).

The event is presented by the local Sister City Association in celebration of Huntington Beach’s Japanese sister city, Anjo in Aichi Prefecture. The relationship was initiated in 1982 and was officially incorporated in 1992.

In 2013, the Huntington Beach Cherry Blossom Festival was created by one of the student ambassadors as her Girl Scout Gold Award project after realizing the program was in jeopardy due to lack of funding. The festival features Japanese dance, music, cultural exhibits, arts, crafts and games, and has become known for its delicious Japanese food offerings.

Schedule of events:

Main Stage

10:30 a.m.: Kokoro Taiko/opening ceremonies

10:50 a.m.: Kokoro Taiko

11:20 a.m.: Fujima Ransei

11:35 a.m.: Matsubayashi Shorin-ryu

12:00 p.m.: Kendama USA

12:25 p.m.: Classical Japanese dance group

12:45 p.m.: Yuna & Tida

1:10 p.m.: St. Wilfrid’s Episcopal Preschool

1:25 p.m.: Miyuki Geta Dance Art

1:50 p.m.: Matsutoyo Kai

2:05 p.m.: Miru Daru

2:30 p.m.: 10 River Academy of Music

2:55 p.m.: Dojo Jam Band

3:20 p.m.: Wagaku Collective

3:55 p.m.: Hanabi Taiko

4:20 p.m.: Little Tokyo Dance Club

4:40 p.m.: Lolita Dark

Raffle will be held between performances.

Amphitheatre

11:30 a.m.: Azuki

12:00 p.m.: Sunny Seki

12:30 p.m.: Little Tokyo Dance Club

1:00 p.m.: Shadows For Peace

1:30 p.m. Kendama USA

2:00 p.m.: MVP Elite

There will also be lots of activities for kids, including calligraphy, origami, face-painting, and craft and game booths.

Free admission. For more information, visit http://www.hbcbfest.com/.