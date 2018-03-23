Koreisha to Hold Rally, March in Little Tokyo

“Don’t Abandon Our Seniors” is the theme of a rally and march to be held by Koreisha Senior Care & Advocacy (KSCA) on Saturday, March 24, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Participants will gather at Frances Hashimoto Plaza on Second Street (across the street from Japanese Village Plaza) and march to the offices of Keiro.

“Pacifica Companies [owner of the former Keiro facilities]is raising its fees again — 10 percent over the last two years,” KSCA said in a statement. “Keiro should help those seniors who may be suffering financial hardships. Keiro should use the $70 million to provide long-term care facilities for our elders and save the residents abandoned by the sale of Keiro, or 600 seniors may face evictions in 2021.”

Speakers will include Warren Furutani, former member of the State Assembly; Jim Matsuoka, founding member of Nikkei for Civil Rights & Redress (NCRR); Dr. Kenji Irie, community health advocate; Dr. Takeshi Matsumoto, KSCA president; and Dr. Keiko Ikeda, KSCA vice president.

Organizations supporting KSCA include: Southern California Gardeners Federation, Japanese Welfare Rights Organization, Little Tokyo Historical Society, Taisho Club, Nikkei Progressives, 800 Traction Artist-Residents of Little Tokyo, Progressive Asian Network for Action, Union Church Nichigo Group, California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, Chinatown Community for Equitable Development, Kagawa Kenjinkai, Mie Kenjinkai, Hiroshima Kenjinkai, Fukushima Kenjinkai, Kochi Kenjinkai, Azuma Restaurant, Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop, Number 9 Noodles, Kuragami Little Tokyo Florists, and San Fernando Valley JACL.