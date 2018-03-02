Nikkei Socials Dance at Nakaoka Center

GARDENA — Nikkei Socials host the “Do You Remember When,” a dance looking back at the’ 50s and ’60s, on Saturday, March 3, at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center, 1700 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

Dress up in clothes of that era. Hosts: John Kambe, Peggy Uyeda, Barbara Higashi, Doug Iwanaga, and Nancy Kodama.

David Shinjo, deejay and dance instructor, will be teaching East Coast Swing at 7 p.m. Open ballroom dancing starts at 8 p.m. and continues with mixers and line dancing until 10:45 p.m.

All levels of dancers are welcome, in addition to singles or couples. Admission: $10 for members; $12 for non-members.

For reservations for table of eight, or for more information, contact Shiz at (714) 292-4790 or [email protected]

(Editor’s note: In the newspaper’s Rafu Calendar, an incorrect date was listed for this event. We regret the error.)