Northern California JAs Named to State Posts

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Jerry Brown’s appointments in February include the following:

• Sandra Matsumoto, 43, of Davis to the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Conservancy.

Since 2015, she has been associate director for the California Water Program at the Nature Conservancy, where she was project director from 2004 to 2015. She was project manager at the Los Angeles Community Design Center from 2003 to 2004 and a project analyst at Mintz Levin from 1997 to 1999.

She is a member of the Groundwater Resources Association. She earned her MBA in finance from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Matsumoto is a Democrat.

• Christine Inouye, 52, of Sacramento as undersecretary at the California State Transportation Agency, where she has served as deputy secretary for project management and implementation since 2017.

She was capital contracts procurement manager at the California High-Speed Rail Authority from 2016 to 2017 and a project manager at the California State Transportation Agency from 2014 to 2016, and served in several positions at the California Department of Transportation from 1989 to 2014, including high-speed rail coordinator, management liaison to the chief engineer, project manager and supervising transportation engineer.

This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $172,008. Inouye is a Republican.

• Kent Sasaki, 53, of Walnut Creek, reappointed to the California Building Standards Commission, where he has served since 2012.

He has held several positions at Wiss Janney Elstner Associates Inc. since 1989, including principal, board member and engineer. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Structural Engineers Association of California.

Sasaki earned a Master of Engineering degree in structural engineering from UC Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sasaki is a Democrat.