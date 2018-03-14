‘Ramen Heads’ Screening at Nuart

Koki Shigeno’s documentary “Ramen Heads” (2017, 93 minutes) will be screened at Landmark’s Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Los Angeles (just west of the 405 Freeway), from Friday, March 16, to Thursday, March 22.

Ramen — the perfectly slurpable combination of broth and noodles — is considered an edible embrace, comforting ephemera and an art form by master chefs and legions of fans. Japan’s reigning king of ramen, Osamu Tomita, takes us into his kitchen and deep into his world, revealing the secrets of every step of his obsessive process, sharing recipes, trade secrets and flavor philosophies.

A mouth-watering survey of culinary history, famous restaurants and specialty ingredients, “Ramen Heads” makes a compelling case for finding Japan’s heart through its stomach. Chef Tomita takes the viewer on a tasting tour that includes visits to his favorite shops (some are even kept anonymous for fear of discovery), long waits in even longer lines, and behind-the-scenes access to his restaurant’s 10th anniversary celebration.

Together with two other ramen masters, he creates a once-in-a-lifetime batch of ramen he hopes will inspire the next generation. For this event, foodies wait overnight for limited meal tickets.

The film also features Shôta Iida, Kumiko Ishida, Katsuya Kobayashi, Yûki Ohnishi, and Tom Takahashi.

For a delicious film experience that rivals “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” and “Tampopo” for sensory appeal, don’t miss “Ramen Heads.”

In Japanese with English subtitles. Showtimes: 1, 3:10, 5:20, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. For more information, call (310) 473-8530 or visit www.landmarktheatres.com.