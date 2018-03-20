Registration for Tule Lake Pilgrimage Closed

The Tule Lake Committee posted the following announcement on Facebook:

“Registration for the 2018 Tule Lake Pilgrimage is now closed. Those of you who are registered should have received an email from the registrar confirming your participation. If you have not received an email, please check your spam/junk email folder for an email from: [email protected]

“If you submitted a complete package and have not received an email, you are on the ‘wait list.’ We hope to get back to you by early June; sooner if possible. We understand that this does not give you a lot of time for planning. As we begin processing cancellations from those who have had a change in plans, we will inform those on the wait list in the order received. We also have a wait list for those of you who requested a Village Apartment unit. We hope to know sometime in May as to the availability of additional VA units.

“Thank you to everyone for your interest and support in attending this year’s pilgrimage. We apologize that we will not be able to accommodate all who have applied to attend this year, due to space limitations. For the over 400 pilgrims who have been registered, we look forward to seeing you this year. We ask everyone for patience as our planning activities continue. We will post additional updates on this page, as well as on our website: www.tulelake.org.”