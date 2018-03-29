Sakura Matsuri in Japanese Friendship Garden

GLENDALE — Sakura Matsuri (Cherry Blossom Festival) will be held on Sunday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the newly renovated Japanese Friendship Garden in Brand Park, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale.

Schedule:

10:00 a.m.: Koto performance by Saeko V.

11:00 a.m.: Urasenke tea ceremony by Keiko Nakada

12:00 p.m.: Kendo demo by Pasadena Kendo Club

12:30 p.m.: Karate demo

1:00 p.m.: Cherry tree planting ceremony

1:20 p.m.: Akita Angels rescue dog walk

1:30 p.m.: Asano Taiko and Taiko Kids

2:00 p.m.: Urasenke tea ceremony by Keiko Nakada

2:45 p.m.: Sakura children’s song by Verdugo Woodlands

3:00 p.m.: Closing ceremony

The festival will also feature shodo, bonsai, ikebana, singing meditation bowls, bento box lunches, Okamoto Food Truck, Travel to Japan table, Japanese language info, Kimono Fun, live music with DJ, Okanoue Traveling Library (Japanese books for kids), and more.

Free admission. Co-presented by the City of Glendale and Friends of Shoseian (https://shoseianteahouse.com/).