JAPANESE 日本語

E-NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION

Rafu Shimpo
You are at:»»»Sakura Sunday

Sakura Sunday

0

Posted On

At last year’s festival, mochigome is prepared before it is pounded into mochi. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

TORRANCE — The annual Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival will be held on Sunday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 pm. at Columbia Park, 4045 190th St. (at Prairie) in Torrance.

Enjoy entertaining cultural performances plus an array of crafts by local artisans, a variety of tasty cuisine, and more. Bring your friends, pack a blanket and delight in the blossoming cherry trees.

Presented by the City of Torrance Cultural Services Division. Sponsors include City of Torrance, Soka Gakkai International, Torrance Sister City Association, North Torrance Homeowners’ Association, and Torrance Craftsmen’s Guild.

Free admission. For more information, call (310) 618-2376 or visit www.facebook.com/TorranceCherryBlossom.

 

Tags

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply