Sakura Sunday

TORRANCE — The annual Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival will be held on Sunday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 pm. at Columbia Park, 4045 190th St. (at Prairie) in Torrance.

Enjoy entertaining cultural performances plus an array of crafts by local artisans, a variety of tasty cuisine, and more. Bring your friends, pack a blanket and delight in the blossoming cherry trees.

Presented by the City of Torrance Cultural Services Division. Sponsors include City of Torrance, Soka Gakkai International, Torrance Sister City Association, North Torrance Homeowners’ Association, and Torrance Craftsmen’s Guild.

Free admission. For more information, call (310) 618-2376 or visit www.facebook.com/TorranceCherryBlossom.