Talk on Portrayal of Asian Americans in Musicals

“Orientalism and the Portrayal of Asian Americans in Musicals” will be presented on Thursday, March 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

“South Pacific,” “The King and I,” and “Miss Saigon” are firmly ensconced within the canon of Broadway classics. Along with presenting some of the most beloved songs from 20th-century musicals, they also capitalize on exoticizing the people, landscapes, and cultures of the Asian Pacific. This sing-along and panel discussion on Broadway’s shift from Orientalism to Asian American authenticity will include favorite tunes like “Bali Ha’i” (“South Pacific”), “Getting to Know You” (“The King and I”), and “I’d Give my Life for You” (“Miss Saigon”), as well as songs from the Los Angeles premiere of “Allegiance.”

No ticket purchase is required to attend, but RSVPs are encouraged. For more information, visit www.centertheatregroup.org.