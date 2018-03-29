Torrance’s Bunka-Sai Set for April 7-8

TORRANCE — The Torrance Sister City Association (TSCA) presents its 45th annual Bunka-Sai Japanese Cultural Festival on Saturday and Sunday, April 7-8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ken Miller Recreation Center, 3341 Torrance Blvd. (at Madrona Avenue) in Torrance.

A fun and educational event for families and all ages, Bunka-Sai features authentic demonstrations of Japanese dance, instrumental music, folk singing, taiko drums, calligraphy, origami, and martial arts, including kendo, judo, aikido and naginata. Ikebana, bonsai and Girls’ Day dolls will be on display. Kids can also enjoy kamishibai storytelling in English and Japanese, plus games and crafts.

Japanese sweets (mochi and Okinawa dango doughnut), yakisoba noodles, curry rice, Spam musubi and barbecue plate lunches will be available for purchase.

Proceeds from the event benefit TSCA’s student cultural exchange program, which sends up to eight students and an adult leader from Torrance to Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture for three weeks in July. TSCA will host eight Kashiwa students and an adult leader during August.

TSCA is a nonprofit, community-based, volunteer organization dedicated to promoting goodwill and friendship between the people of Torrance and Kashiwa. This year TSCA celebrates the 45th anniversary of its sister-city relationship.

Free admission and free parking. For more information, go to www.torrancesistercity.org.

The cultural performance schedule, which is subject to change without notice, is as follows:

Saturday, April 7

Ken Miller Recreation Center Stage

Sarah Donaldson, emcee

11:00 a.m.: Tea ceremony – Yuko Kubo, Urasenke School

11:40 a.m.: Koto – Yuki Yasuda

12:15 p.m.: Anime contest winners announcement – Lori Eurich and Sarah Donaldson

12:30 p.m.: Tea ceremony – Kasetsu Kubota, Edosenke School

1:10 p.m.: Taiko Center of L.A. – Tom Kurai

1:50 p.m.: South Bay Judo – Ed Shiosaki

2:30 p.m.: Dance – Fujima Seiyumi Kai, Dianne Fukuwa

3:10 p.m.: Torrance Naginata – Helen Nakano

3:45 p.m.: Dance – Bando Hidesomi

4:20 p.m.: L.A. Taiko Institute and Unit 1 from Asano Taiko USA

Demonstrations in Assembly Room

12:00 p.m.: Ikebana – Minamitani Semho, Ikenobo Kai

2:30 p.m.: Bonsai – Dai Ichi Bonsai Kai

Outdoor Stage in Torino Plaza

1:45 p.m.: Karate – Wado Ryu, James Peck

Sunday, April 8

Ken Miller Recreation Center Stage

Tricia Takasugi, emcee

11:00 p.m.: Calligraphy – Beikoku Shodo Kenkyu Kai, Randy Yamamoto

11:40 p.m.: Folk music – Matsutoyo Kai

12:20 p.m.: Dance – Mai No Kai, Bando Hiromiya

1:00 p.m.: Shakuhachi – Shoshi Kanokohata, Shawnee Schroeder and Kozue Matsumoto

1:40 p.m.: Torrance Aikido – Young Nguyen

2:20 p.m.: Dance – Narumi Nakamura

3:00 p.m.: Koto – Awaya Kai, Yoko Awaya

3:40 p.m.: Shakuhachi – Shoshi Kanokohata, Shawnee Schroeder and Kozue Matsumoto

4:20 p.m.: Taiko – Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko (Okinawa style)

Demonstration in Assembly Room

12:00 p.m.: Bonsai – Dai Ichi Bonsai Kai