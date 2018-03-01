‘Un-American’ Book Talk at JANM

A discussion of the book “Un-American: The Incarceration of Japanese Americans During World War II” by Richard Cahan and Michael Williams will take place on Saturday, March 3, at 2 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

Featuring rarely seen photographs by Dorothea Lange, Ansel Adams, and Japanese American photographers employed by the U.S. government, “Un-American” is an extensive documentation of the incarceration. The authors used key images from the National Archives and Library of Congress, and then tracked down many of the people in those photographs so that the subjects could share their experiences first-hand. Each photograph is thus seen in the context of a very personal history.

“Un-American” has been the subject of at least 30 radio shows across the country. It served as the basis of the documentary film “And Then They Came for Us” as well as a massive exhibition in Chicago.

Join the authors for a stimulating discussion of this important book. Included with museum admission. RSVPs are recommended. For more information, call (213) 625-0414 or visit www.janm.org.