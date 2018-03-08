JAPANESE 日本語

UnitOne and Miyake Taiko at Armstrong Theatre

TORRANCE — UnitOne and Miyake Taiko will perform on Friday, March 9, and Saturday, March 10, at 8 p.m. at the James R. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Dr. in Torrance.

UnitOne, a professional taiko group based under the umbrella of Japanese taiko drum maker Asano Taiko U.S., collaborates for the very first time with Miyakejima Geinou Doushikai (also known as Miyake Taiko), a group based in Tokyo and known for performing a traditional style native to Miyake Island. They have taught this form to the renowned taiko group Kodo. Witness these two top skilled groups combine Japanese and American taiko in an exciting performance.

To buy tickets, go to: https://torrancearts.org/unitone-x-miyake-taiko/ or https://www.unitone-miyake.com/.

