‘We’ll Be Rooting for You’

Akira Chiba (right), consul general of Japan in Los Angeles, hosted a reception Monday to congratulate three cinema professionals who have received nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards. The event at the consul general’s Hancock Park residence celebrated Ru Kuwahata (second from left), whose “Negative Space” is nominated for best animated short; Ramsey Ann Naito (left), who received a nod for her work on the animated feature “The Boss Baby”; and makeup Kazuhiro Tsuji (second from right), whose transformation of Gary Oldman into Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour” earned him a nomination. “We’ll all be rooting for you” on Sunday night, Chiba said during a toast to the nominees. The Oscars will be handed out at the Dolby Theatre in a ceremony to be broadcast on ABC. (Photo by JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo)

