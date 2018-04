Sunday, April 8 @ Rancho Dominguez Prep

Aye Minor

9:00am….GK Quicksilver vs Blazers

10:30am…East Venice Bears vs OC Imprint

12:00pm…Amadeus vs LGN Carriers

1:30pm….Cubs vs MU Strokers

* * *

Aye Major

3:00pm….LGN Ayes vs Westside Connection

4:30pm….Watanabe Tigers vs SBB Tigers

6:00pm….Slumpbusters vs Dragons

7:30pm….South Bay FOR Quicksilver vs Westside Bears