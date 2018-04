Sunday, April 15 @ Rancho Dominguez Prep

Aye Minor

10:00am Amadeus vs Blazers

11:30am MU Strokers vs OC Imprint

* * *

Aye Major

1:00pm Slumpbusters vs Westside Bears

2:30pm LGN Ayes vs SBB Tigers

* * *

Sunday, April 15 @ Carson HS

Aye Plus

11:30am 38 Degrees vs FOR Magic

1:00pm Entourage vs Permian Panthers

* * *

AA

2:30pm Venice Lions vs Yellow Storm

4:00pm CRFT by Maki vs Ironmen