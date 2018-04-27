Car Crashes Into Torrance Business; Driver Arrested

TORRANCE — On April 17 at approximately 11 p.m., Torrance police officers responded to a major traffic collision at the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Artesia, against traffic, and struck two vehicles traveling eastbound prior to striking a fire hydrant and a light pole. The vehicle then crashed into Astro Karaoke, 2212 Artesia Blvd.

The crash was captured by a surveillance camera inside the establishment, which is also a Japanese restaurant.

There were no reported injuries; however, the driver was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. Once at the hospital, officers were advised the driver was under the influence of PCP.

The driver has been identified as Jose Ferrez of Federal Way, Wash. He was charged withi DUI and an outstanding warrant issued from the State of Washington.

Repairs at Astro Karaoke were expected to take at least a month.