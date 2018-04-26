Centenary UMC Hosts Arigato Bazaar on May 5

Spring is in the air and it signals the return of Centenary United Methodist Church’s Arigato Bazaar, which will take place on Saturday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All are invited to this annual event, which brings people from across Southern California together for a day of family fun.

Spend time hunting for a special “treasure” in the Country Store and Handmade Crafts booths or place a bid on the Silent Auction item that’s caught your eye.

Grab a seat outside to enjoy live entertainment, including taiko drummers, minyo dance, praise band ministry, steel drums and more.

And you can’t forget to try all the delicious food, including beef bowl, chicken bowl, handmade sushi and manju, Asian chicken salad, taquitos and street tacos.

Then at 3 p.m., join in the popular community-wide Japanese “ondo” dance. Whether you’ve danced for years or this is your first time, all are welcome to participate in this festival dancing that unites culture and community in an atmosphere of enjoyable spirit.

Plus there will be opportunities to win prizes throughout the day, starting with an “Early Bird” Opportunity Drawing for a $500 cash prize (tickets must be turned in by 3 p.m. on Friday, May 4). Then follow with multiple raffle prize drawings. The day will conclude with the “Grand Prize” Opportunity Drawing for $1,000.

Centenary UMC is located at 300 S. Central Ave. (at Third Street) in Little Tokyo. Free parking and shuttle are available at 420 E. Third St. (enter structure on Boyd Street) until 6 p.m.

For more information or to get “Early Bird” Opportunity Drawing tickets, visit www.centenarydtla.org or call (213) 617-9097.