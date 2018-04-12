Hanamatsuri at OCBC This Weekend

ANAHEIM — The annual Hanamatsuri, a festival celebrating Buddha’s birth, will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 14-15, from 1 to 8 p.m. at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave. (at West Ball Road) in Anaheim.

The event will feature food (including take-out), games, and boutique and craft items.

Exhibits will include tea ceremony, kimekomi dolls, calligraphy, ikebana, swords and bonsai.

On stage there will be performances/demonstrations of aikido, taiko, Nihon buyo (classical dance), kendo, koto, karate, and Tsugaru shamisen/minyo.

Free parking and shuttle service at Magnolia High School, 2450 W. Ball Rd. (at Magnolia Avenue), from 12:30 to 8:30 p.m. No parking at Dale Junior High School.

For more information, call (714) 827-9590 or visit http://ocbuddhist.org.