Boy Scout Troop 719 will host its 49th annual Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, April 15, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St., Gardena. Tickets are $6 and proceeds benefit Troop 719 activities. Pictured from left are scouts Jayden Hiroshige, Evan Tamura, Thomas Machian, Kasey Hiromoto, Ryan Mimura, Aaron Lopez and Nam Do.

