L.A. Daiku Concert at Gardena Valley Baptist

GARDENA — L.A. Daiku will present “Music of Spring” on Sunday, April 22, at 3 p.m. (doors open at 2:30 p.m.) at Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 W. 158th St. in gardena.

The program will include “Requiem” by Gabriel Faure, “Hisakata No by Ruth Morris Gray, “Sing We and Chant It” by Thomas Morley, “Hymn to the Highlands” by Jeffrey Bernstein, and “Ode to Joy” by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Bernstein is the artistic director and conductor; Aiko Sakazaki Anglim is the assistant conductor.

Admission is free but donations are welcome.

Parking is available in the church and Union Bank lots and on the street. Do not park in the Pacific Square Shopping Center lot.

For more information, email [email protected] or go online to www.ladaiku.org.