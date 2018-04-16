Little Tokyo Community Forum on WSAB

“What Is WSAB?” is the topic of a Little Tokyo Community Forum on Thursday, April 19, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Garden Room B, Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

West Santa Ana Branch is another Metro rail line, and it might run right through Little Tokyo. Learn how WSAB could impact Little Tokyo, and help the Little Tokyo Community Council and Sustainable Little Tokyo decide which option is best for the community.

Free and open to all. Food generously donated by Prime Pizza.

For more information, call (213) 628-2725, ext. 107 or email [email protected]

The Little Tokyo Community Council is a nonprofit with membership representing the business, residential, organizational, and religious stakeholders in Little Tokyo as well as other vested interests. LTCC advocates on behalf of the Little Tokyo community, and provides an inclusive space for a broad range of stakeholders where key community issues can be discussed and the community can speak forcefully with one voice to effect positive change for Little Tokyo. Info: http://littletokyola.org

Sustainable Little Tokyo is a community-driven initiative working to ensure a healthy, equitable, and culturally rich Little Tokyo for generations to come. SLT began in 2013 as a multi-day community vision effort and has evolved into a holistic, neighborhood-wide campaign to promote the environmental, economic, and cultural sustainability of Little Tokyo. Info: http://sustainablelittletokyo.org