Sanrio Friends at Tanaka Farms

IRVINE — Come say hello to Hello Kitty and My Melody at Tanaka Farms, 5380¾ University Dr. in Irvine, on Sunday, April 15.

Hello Kitty and My Melody will be making a special appearance from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop on by and snap a pic with your Sanrio friends.

Admission to the farm is free. No parking passes or reservations required. Parking only available at the designated Tanaka Farms lot on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, call (949) 653-2100 or visit www.tanakafarms.com.