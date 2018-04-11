Screening of ‘Journey with the Gods,’ Q&A with Kirin Kiki at USC

A screening of “Journey with the Gods: The Rebuilding of Ise Jingu Shrine” will be presented by the USC Shinso Ito Center for Japanese Religions and Culture on Saturday, April 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Rosen Family Screening Room (Room 227), Ronald Tutor Campus Center.

Veteran actress Kirin Kiki, who won the Best Actress Award at the 30th Nantes Festival of the Three Continents for “Still Walking,” embarks on her first pilgrimage to the Ise Grand Shrine, during the ceremonial rebuilding of the shrine that happens once every 20 years.

The screening of the film, whose Japanese title is “Jingu Kirin: Watashi no Kamisama,” will be followed by a Q&A session with Kiki as well as the film’s producer, Katsuhiko Abuno, and director, Kenshi Fushihara.

Co-sponsored by the Center for Information on Religion.

Free. To RSVP, go online to: http://dornsife.usc.edu/cjrc