‘The Etymology of Hapa’ at JANM

Scholar Richard Keao NeSmith will give a talk on “The Etymology of Hapa” on Saturday, April 28, at 2 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. in LittleTokyo.

In conjunction with JANM’s “hapa.me – 15 years of the hapa project exhibition,” NeSmith will discuss the origins and evolution of the word “hapa,” the Hawaiian interpretation of the English word “half.” His talk will address varying perspectives on who is hapa, who can or should rightfully use the term, and what linguists call the etymological process of conversion.

NeSmith has written an essay included in the hapa.me catalog (available at the JANM Store) and will sign copies following the program.

Included with museum admission. RSVPs are recommended. For more information, call (213) 625-0414 or visit www.janm.org.