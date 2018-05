On “Dancing With the Stars” on May 7, Mirai Nagasu scored the season’s first perfect 10 performing a foxtrot to “It’s a Small World” with partner Alan Bersten. The Olympic figure skater received the 10 from guest judge Rashad Jennings, who said, “I felt like I was in Disney the whole entire time.” “I’m just a valley girl trying to become a ballroom dancer,” Nagasu said after receiving a score of 37 out of a possible 40. (ABC)

Tags