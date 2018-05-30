AAPI Cartoonists at The Lev

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with three cartoonists on Thursday, May 31, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at The Lev, 214 Lincoln Blvd. in Los Angeles.

• Jen Wang is a cartoonist, author and illustrator living in Los Angeles. She is the author of “The Prince and the Dressmaker” and “Koko Be Good” and co-author of the New York Times bestselling graphic novel “In Real Life” with Cory Doctorow. Her work has also appeared in Los Angeles Magazine, The Believer, Hazlitt, Slate, and McSweeney’s. She has also written for the “Adventure Time” and “Lumberjanes” comic series. She is the co-founder and organizer of the annual festival Comics Arts Los Angeles.

Wang weaves an exuberantly romantic tale of identity, young love, art, and family in “The Prince and the Dressmaker.” This is a fairy tale for any age.

• MariNaomi is the award-winning author and illustrator of “Kiss & Tell: A Romantic Resume,” “Dragon’s Breath and Other True Stories,” “Turning Japanese,” “I Thought YOU Hated ME,” and the “Life on Earth” trilogy. Her work has appeared in over 60 print publications and has been featured on websites such as The Rumpus, LA Review of Books, Midnight Breakfast and BuzzFeed. She is the founder of the Cartoonists of Color Database and the Queer Cartoonists Database.

In “Losing the Girl,” MariNaomi looks at life through the eyes of four suburban teenagers: early romance, fraying friendships, and the traces of a mysterious — maybe otherworldly — disappearance.

• Yumi Sakugawa is an Ignatz Awards=nominated comic book artist and the author of “The Little Book of Life Hacks,” “I Think I Am in Friend-Love With You” and “Your Illustrated Guide to Becoming One with the Universe.” Her comics have also appeared in The Believer, Bitch, The Best American Non­Required Reading 2014, The Rumpus, Folio, Fjords Review, and other publications. She has also exhibited multimedia installations at the Japanese American National Museum and the Smithsonian Arts & Industries Building. A graduate from the fine art program of UCLA, she lives in Los Angeles.

With Sakugawa’s signature hand-drawn illustrations throughout, “The Little Book of Life Hacks” is a distinctive and perfect gift for recent graduates and young working women.

For more information, call (424) 262-7120 or visit http://thelev.co.