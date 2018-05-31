‘Allegiance’ Auditions in Contra Costa County

EL CERRITO — Contra Costa Civic Theatre, 951 Pomona Ave. (at Moeser) in El Cerrito, has announced auditions for the Bay Area premiere of “Allegiance.”

Inspired by the experiences of actor/activist George Takei, with music and lyrics by Jay Kuo and book by Kuo, Marc Acito and Lorenzo Thione, “Allegiance” has been performed in San Diego, on Broadway, and most recently at the Aratani Theatre in L.A.’s Little Tokyo.

The local production will be directed by Lily Tung Crystal with musical direction by Kenji Higashihama and choreography by Allison Paraiso. Performance dates are Sept. 21 to Oct. 21. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

Audition details are as follows:

Needed: Non-AEA only. Travel stipend for performance weeks only.

Audition dates: Tuesday, June 26, and Wednesday, June 27, at 7 p.m.

Callbacks: Sunday, July 1, at 6:30 p.m.

Preparation: Prepare 32 bars of a Broadway standard; bring sheet music in the correct key; an accompanist will be provided.

Principal roles (in order of appearance):

Sam Kimura, a WWII hero (also Ojii-chan, his grandfather) (to appear late 60s).

Kei Kimura, Sam’s sister (to appear late 30s). Mezzo voice with a strong mix up to D#5.

Sammy Kimura, the young memory of Sam (to appear mid-20s). Strong tenor with a solid A4.

Tatsuo Kimura, a farmer, father to Sammy and Kei, son of Ojii-San (to appear mid-50s). Classic baritone to F.

Mike Masaoka, national secretary of Japanese American Citizens League (to appear 40-60). Non-singing role.

Frankie Suzuki, an activist (to appear mid-30s). Bari-Tenor to Ab.

Ethnicity for all of the above roles: Asian, South Asian, Southeast Asian/Pacific Islander, ethnically ambiguous/mixed race.

Hanna Campbell, an Army nurse (to appear mid-20s). Mezzo with belt to D/Eb; classic Broadway with a contemporary twist; strong mix to E. Ethnicity: Caucasian.

Asian ensemble: Males and females, 20-49. Strong singers. Good movers.

Caucasian ensemble: Males, 20-49. Strong singers. Good movers. Roles include the USO singers, one of whom is the big band singer, bari-tenor with a solid high G4.

For more information, call (510) 524-9012, email [email protected] or visit http://ccct.org.