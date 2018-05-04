‘August at Akiko’s’ at Downtown Independent

“August at Akiko’s” will be screened on Sunday, May 6, at 7:15 p.m. at The Downtown Independent, 251 S. Main St. in Los Angeles, as part of the 34th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival.

Listen to sounds of Hawaii in this narrative feature directed by Christopher Makoto Yogi. Meet musician Alex Zhang Hungtai (of Dirty Beaches), who returns to the Big Island of Hawaii after being many years away. While searching for his missing grandmother, Alex forms a bond with local kupuna Akiko, who teaches him to connect with “ha,” the breath, and the spirit of home that he carries within him.

This film is preceded by “Solo,” a short narrative feature directed by David Liu. In the aftermath of his parents’ separation, teenage saxophonist Jeffrey Lee must adjust to living with his troubled father, Alex, who has lost both his marriage and day job. While Alex finds consolation in having his son around, Jeffrey’s musical aspirations are a painful reminder of the ex-wife’s lingering influence.

Co-presented by Okinawa Association of America.

LAAPFF, presented by Visual Communications, runs through May 12. It is the premier showcase for the best and brightest of Asian Pacific American and international cinema and the largest festival of its kind in Southern California. VC members get discounted tickets.

For more information, go to: http://festival.vconline.org/