Deukmejian Remembered

George Deukmejian, who served as the 35th governor of California from 1983 to 1991 and state attorney general from 1979 to 1983, died on May 8 in Long Beach at the age of 89. One of his former staff members, Lance Takeo Izumi of Sacramento (left), posted this photo from the 1990s, taken at the Long Beach Naval Yard, with the following caption: “I had the great honor to work for Gov. George Deukmejian as his deputy director and then director of writing and research. Yes, he promulgated effective policies that made California great, but I will remember him most for his personal kindness and thoughtfulness, such as in this photo when he agreed to pin the shoulder insignia on new Navy ensign Jeff Danzinger, my friend and deputy (who is partially obscured in the picture). Thank you, Governor, for being such an incredible role model of great humanity for all of us who were blessed to work for you. Requiescat in pace.”

