Faith UMC’s Matsuri of Faith on May 19

TORRANCE — Matsuri of Faith will take place on Saturday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. (at Van Ness) in Torrance.

This all-church event is open to the public and highlighted as a day of fellowship, food and entertainment.

Come taste a variety of ethnic foods, including smoked tri-tip sandwiches, lau lau, kalua pork, gourmet hot dogs, curry, udon, Chinese chicken salad, malasadas, Hawaiian shave ice, and home-made baked goods, to name a few. In addition, there will be plants for purchase, and don’t miss the Silent Auction.

Enjoy children’s games, door prizes, and great entertainment throughout the day, including hula and taiko drum performances, 186 Street School Chorus, and much more.

The off-site parking location is at Hamilton Adult School, 2606 W. 182nd St., Torrance. There will be a free shuttle service — look for the signs. All are welcome.

For further information, call the church office at (310) 217-7000 or visit www.faithsouthbay.org.