French Camp JACL Announces 2018 Scholarship Recipients

STOCKTON — At its 69th annual installation luncheon held on March 17, the French Camp Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League awarded two scholarships to local high school seniors.

Matthew Nakamura received the French Camp JACL Chapter Scholarship ($500). He is the son of Bruce and Mary Nakamura. An honor roll student at Lincoln High, he is the recipient of the prestigious Commitment to Community Award for performing over 100 hours of volunteer work annually.

Matthew is a four-year member of the lacrosse team and was named co-captain of this year’s varsity team. He completed a three-month summer internship at the office of Rep. Jerry McNerney and is active as a volunteer in the local Asian American community. He plans to pursue a degree in business administration at the University of Arizona.

Jade Shizue Vieira received the Harry and Dorothy Ota Memorial JACL scholarship ($500). She is the daughter of Donald and Sheryl Vieira and the granddaughter of Alice and the late George Shingu. She maintains a 4.45 GPA while taking numerous Advanced Placement classes and college-level classes.

Jade founded the Speech and Debate Team at her high school and is an accomplished Nihon buyo (Japanese classical dance) performer. She aspires to become a physician and will be studying molecular cell developmental biology at UCLA.

Recent chapter activities also included a bus trip to visit the Japanese American Museum of San Jose on April 28.

For more information, email [email protected]