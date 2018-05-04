Japan Foundation to Screen Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s ‘Creepy’

“Creepy” (2016, 130 minutes) will be screened on Wednesday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles, as part of its Japanema series.

“Creepy” is film adaptation of a mystery novel detailing the intertwining double enigmas of an unsolved missing family case and an odd, neighboring family. Directed by world-renowned director Kurosawa Kiyoshi, known for the horror film “Pulse.”

Criminal psychologist Takakura (Hidetoshi Nishijima) is asked by detective Nogami (Masahiro Higashide) to analyze a missing family case from six years ago. He questions the only living person who remembers the case, but cannot untangle the mystery. Meanwhile, having just moved, Takakura and his wife (Yuko Takeuchi) can’t seem to figure out their neighbor.

JFLA shows high-quality Japanese films every second and fourth Wednesday. Free to attend; reservations are not required. Street parking is available.

The next film is “The Whispering Star” (2015, 100 minutes), directed by Sion Sono, on May 23 at 7 p.m.

For more information, call (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.