Little Tokyo Community Cleanup on Saturday

Little Tokyo Sparkle/Nancy Kikuchi Volunteer Day will be held on Saturday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Join efforts to clean up Little Tokyo and continue the process of building community by sweeping, scraping, removing graffiti and picking up trash. Bring gloves, hat and sunscreen; dress appropriately.

Meet at JACCC Plaza, 244 S. San Pedro St., at 9 a.m. Areas to be cleaned up include San Pedro Street, Judge John Aiso Street, Weller Court, Central Avenue, First Street and Second Street. Light lunch will be provided afterwards.

Sponsors and supporters include: Little Tokyo Community Council, Little Tokyo Public Safety Association, Little Tokyo Business Association/Business Improvement District, Councilmember Jose Huizar, Historical Cultural Neighborhood Council, Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, Little Tokyo Service Center, Little Tokyo Historical Society, Sustainable Little Tokyo, LT Vibes, Little Tokyo Rotary Club, Japanese American National Museum, Go Little Tokyo, Visual Communications, Higashi Honganji, Café Dulce, Japangeles, Union Church, Tuesday Night Project, Little Tokyo Towers, Zenshuji, Koyasan, Little Tokyo Villa, Teramachi, Wolf and Crane, Baldoria, Fugetsudo, Nisei Week Foundation, Nikkei for Civil Rights and Redress, Rafu Shimpo, Maryknoll.

Donations can be made to:

Little Tokyo Community Council, 106½ Judge John Aiso St., Suite 172, Los Angeles, CA 90012 (federal tax ID: 20-0258503 )

Little Tokyo Public Safety Association, 307 E. First St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 (federal tax ID: 95-4416163)

For more information, email [email protected]