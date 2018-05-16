Miyazaki’s ‘Porco Rosso’ to Be Shown in Japanese, English

GKIDS presents Studio Ghibli Fest 2018 at selected theaters nationwide through November.

Hayao Miyazaki’s “Porco Rosso” (1992) will be shown on Sunday, May 20, at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed); Monday, May 21, at 7 p.m. (subtitled); and Wednesday, May 23, at 7 p.m. (dubbed).

In Italy in the 1930s, sky pirates in biplanes terrorize wealthy cruise ships as they sail the Adriatic Sea. The only pilot brave enough to stop the scourge is the mysterious Porco Rosso (Shuichiro Moriyama), a former World War I flying ace who was somehow turned into a pig during the war. As he prepares to battle the pirate crew’s American ace, Porco Rosso enlists the help of spunky girl mechanic Fio Piccolo (Akemi Okamura) and his longtime friend Madame Gina (Tokiko Kato).

Upcoming: “Pom Poko” in June, “Princess Mononoke” in July, “Grave of the Fireflies” in August, “My Neighbor Totoro” in September/October, “Spirited Away” in October, and “Castle in the Sky” in November.

For more information, go to www.fathomevents.com.