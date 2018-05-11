Outdoor Screening of ‘Mulan’ at Griffith Park

Disney’s “Mulan” (1998) will be screened Friday, May 11, at Park Center, Griffith Park, 4670 Crystal Springs Dr., Los Angeles, as part of the 2018 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival. Doors open at 6 p.m.; screening is at 8 p.m.

Fearful that her ailing father will be drafted into the Chinese military, Mulan (Ming-Na Wen, singing voice by Lea Salonga) takes his spot — though, as a girl living under a patriarchal regime, she is technically unqualified to serve. She cleverly impersonates a man and goes off to train with fellow recruits. Accompanied by her dragon, Mushu (Eddie Murphy), she uses her smarts to help ward off a Hun invasion, falling in love with a dashing captain, Shang (B.D. Wong, singing voice by Donny Osmond) along the way.

The cast also includes Pat Morita, Gedde Watanabe, Soon-Tek Oh, Harvey Fierstein, Miguel Ferrer, James Hong, Freda Foh Shen, June Foray, Jerry Tondo, James Shigeta and George Takei.

Come to an outdoor screening and celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month (APAHM) and the 20th anniversary of “Mulan” by singing along to its musical hits under the stars.

Presented by Angry Asian Man, L.A. City Councilmember David Ryu, Kore Asian Media, Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation, and Street Food Cinema.

Bring blankets, chairs and other picnic items. There will also be food trucks at the event. It may get chilly, so be sure to bring warm clothing as well.

Free program but tickets are required. For reservations, click here and go to “Buy Tickets.” Arrive early. Upon arrival, follow signage to event for free parking.