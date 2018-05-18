‘Pang Spa’ at Garry Marshall Theatre

BURBANK — A reading of “Pang Spa” by David Johann Kim, directed by Fran de Leon, will be performed on Tuesday, May 22, at 8 p.m. at the Garry Marshall Theatre, 4252 W. Riverside Dr. in Burbank, as part of the 2018 New Works Festival.

On the outskirts of L.A.’s Koreatown, the Pang family, who were ruined the 1992 L.A. riots, are now dealing with dementia, depression and loss when a mysterious vet, Dora, arrives — and paradigms begin to shift.

“Pang Spa,” a semifinalist for the 2018 O’Neill National Playwrights Conference, celebrates family, memory and identity — and the fact that a spa is anywhere that healing can, at least, begin.

Featuring Dana Lee, Peter James Smith, Diane Tanaka, Laurie O’Brien, Lana McKissack and Newton Kaneshiro.

Admission is free. For reservations, call (818) 955-8101.